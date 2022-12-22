Court orders police to vacate Lira mosque

The High Court in Lira has ordered Uganda Police Force to vacate Faizan Madina Mosque in Lira City with immediate effect, describing their continuous deployment at the place of worship as illegal.

In October 2022, the Lira City security committee chaired by the Resident City Commissioner, Mr Lawrence Egole, deployed armed security personnel to protect lives and property there.

This followed a dispute over property between two rival Muslim factions; Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) and Kibuli-based faction.

Around that time, the dispute had already escalated with the UMSC-led faction allegedly attempting to attack the Kibuli-based camp, according to police.

The North Kyoga Regional Police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Jimmy Okema, earlier told this newspaper that the deployment was to avert whatever intelligence was telling them.

“We got intelligence about the disagreement between the Muslim communities in Lira City and that there were plans of attacking each other but as security, the best thing we did was to make some deployment to avert whatever intelligence was telling us,” he said on October 27, 2022.

However, in a miscellaneous application number 11 of 2022 filed by Mr Salim Babu on behalf of others, they had sought, among others, a declaration that the continued deployment on Faizan Madina Mosque by the police claiming to be acting on the instructions of Attorney General (AG) was unlawful, unconstitutional and abuse of power.

The applicant further sought an order to compel the police to vacate the mosque at Lira Primary School.