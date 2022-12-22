Court orders police to vacate Lira mosque
What you need to know:
The dispute pits the Lango Muslim leadership under Sheikh Ishaq Salim Nangoye and that of Faizan Madina Mosque under Sheikh Muhammad Yusuf Balinda. The latter recently defected to the Kibuli-based faction. They are battling over the ownership of land housing Lira Primary School l, Ojwina Seed Secondary School, Faizan Madina Mosque, a health centre III, and a youth resource centre.
The High Court in Lira has ordered Uganda Police Force to vacate Faizan Madina Mosque in Lira City with immediate effect, describing their continuous deployment at the place of worship as illegal.
In October 2022, the Lira City security committee chaired by the Resident City Commissioner, Mr Lawrence Egole, deployed armed security personnel to protect lives and property there.
This followed a dispute over property between two rival Muslim factions; Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) and Kibuli-based faction.
Around that time, the dispute had already escalated with the UMSC-led faction allegedly attempting to attack the Kibuli-based camp, according to police.
The North Kyoga Regional Police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Jimmy Okema, earlier told this newspaper that the deployment was to avert whatever intelligence was telling them.
“We got intelligence about the disagreement between the Muslim communities in Lira City and that there were plans of attacking each other but as security, the best thing we did was to make some deployment to avert whatever intelligence was telling us,” he said on October 27, 2022.
However, in a miscellaneous application number 11 of 2022 filed by Mr Salim Babu on behalf of others, they had sought, among others, a declaration that the continued deployment on Faizan Madina Mosque by the police claiming to be acting on the instructions of Attorney General (AG) was unlawful, unconstitutional and abuse of power.
The applicant further sought an order to compel the police to vacate the mosque at Lira Primary School.
He also sought an order to compel the government to reopen the place of worship to allow him and other worshippers to exercise their fundamental rights to worship.
This matter came up for final disposal on December 20 before Chief Magistrate Samson Loum Abiti, who ruled thus: “It is hereby ordered as follows; that the application is hereby granted; that the police officers who have blocked the applicant and other members of Faizan Madina Mosque (Lira P7 Mosque) to access the said mosque must vacate with immediate effect.”
“That Faizan Madina Mosque is hereby opened to allow the applicant and other worshippers to exercise their fundamental rights to worship; no order of compensation and costs is awarded.”
It was in the presence of lawyer Hamis Obua for the applicant and Elizabeth Nyakwebara for the respondents.