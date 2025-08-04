Court orders police, UPDF to produce missing UFA president Luggya

The High Court in Kampala has ordered security agencies and the Attorney General to produce the missing president of the Uganda Federal Alliance (UFA), Dr Robert Luggya Kayingo, before the court “dead or alive” by Friday, August 9.

Dr Luggya was last seen on July 17 at Entebbe International Airport upon returning from South Africa.

Since then, his whereabouts have remained unknown, prompting legal action from his family and legal team.

In a habeas corpus order issued on Monday, Justice Acellam Collins directed the Inspector General of Police, the Chief of Defence Forces, and the Directorate of Intelligence and Security to present Dr Luggya before the High Court’s Civil Division chambers on Thursday, August 8 at 9 a.m.

“This is to command you... that you have in the High Court of Uganda (Civil Division) at Kampala... the body of Robert Luggya Kayingo being taken in your custody as is said, together with the day and cause of his being taken and detained,” the court order reads in part.

It further instructs the named security agencies to present any information surrounding his arrest and continued detention, regardless of “whatsoever name he may be called therein.”

Dr Luggya’s lawyer, Mr Patrick Turinawe, welcomed the ruling and said the agencies must comply without delay.

“All security organs must follow the court’s directive. We want to know where Dr Luggya is and under what circumstances he is being held,” he said.

The politician’s wife, Ms Prossy Birabwa, based in South Africa, urged the government to act swiftly.

“We just want to know that he is safe. He must be released,” she said in a statement shared with journalists.

Family members say Dr Luggya was returning to Uganda to attend the burial of a relative, Mr Michael Sserunkuma Kinobe, in Nsangi, Wakiso District, when he was allegedly picked up by unidentified security personnel at Entebbe Airport.

Claire Nakimuli, a close relative and family spokesperson, said their attempts to locate him in various detention centres have been futile.

“We are grateful the court has responded to our concerns. We now ask whoever is holding him to comply and release him,” she said.

No security agency has officially confirmed his arrest or detention.