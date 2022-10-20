Court orders prisons to present suspects in Gen Katumba shooting

The High Court has ordered prison authorities to present the eight suspects accused of attempting to kill Works minister Gen Edward Katumba Wamala on June 1, 2021.

Court wants the accused to appear in person for the pre-trial hearing of their case.

The suspects are also accused of killing Gen Katumba’s daughter, Brenda Nantongo, and driver Haruna Kayondo.

The decision of Justice Alice Komuhangi Khaukha of the International Crimes Division (ICD) of the High Court was prompted by the defence lawyers, who asked to have the accused presented at the next hearing.

“A production warrant is hereby issued for the suspects to appear for pretrial conference on November 14, and disclosures should be made by October 19,” Justice Khaukha ruled.

Prosecution led by Ms Marion Ben Bella also notified court that she intends to apply for witness protection whereas the defence lawyers, Erias Nalukoola Luyimbazi and Geofrey Turyamusiima also noted that they will file an application for human right enforcement in regards to torture.

The accused include Hussein Ismael, alias Imamu Muto, Yusuf Siraji Nyanzi, Muhammad Kagugube, alias Musiramu, Kamada Walusimbi, alias Mudinka, a boda boda rider, and a resident of Nansana, Silman Ayuub Kisambira, alias Mukwasi, Abdlaziz Ramanthan Duuku, a religious teacher, Habib Ramathan Marjan and Muzaifa Wampa, alias Kanaaba, a boda boda rider.

The suspects are facing 30 charges, including belonging to Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) , rendering support to a terrorist organisation, murder, attempted murder and aggravated robbery.

The prosecution alleges that under the charge of rendering support to a terrorist organisation, the accused persons and others still at large, between March 2015 and June 2021, in various places in Kampala, Luweero, Kasese and eastern DR Congo, rendered support to Hussein Lubwama, alias Master.

Prosecution also contends that the group robbed Cheap General Hardware in Nansana East 1 Zone in Wakiso District on May 29, 2019, causing the death of Jimmy Atukuru, Frank Abaho Mutinda and Amin Bugembe.