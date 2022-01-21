Court orders Shumuk to table papers on ownership of hotel

By  Betty Ndagire

What you need to know:

  • The businessman was ordered to present the official handover letter of Hotel Diplomate to him by the family of the deceased Boney Mwebesa Katatumba.

The hearing of a case in which Kampala businessman Shukla Babubhai Mukesh, aka Shumuk, is charged with forgery in connection with ownership of Hotel Diplomate in Muyenga, Kampala, resumed yesterday.
Court ordered the businessman to defend himself against the said charges.
Presiding magistrate Marion Mangeni of Buganda Road Court ordered Mr Shumuk to present documents, among others, the official handover letter of the hotel to him by the family of the deceased Boney Mwebesa Katatumba.
He was also ordered to present the same documentation on January 24.
The order followed Mr Shumuk’s claims to be the owner of the said hotel.

