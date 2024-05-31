Court orders state to produce witnesses in Besigye, Mukaaku case

Buganda Road Magistrates Court has ordered prosecution to produce all its three remaining witnesses in a case against opposition figure Dr Kiiza Besigye and activist Samuel Lubega Mukaaku.

On Friday, grade one magistrate Winnie Nankya issued the directive urging the state to avail its witnesses on August 9, 2024 “so that this old case is wiped out of the court system.”

The order came after prosecution led by Ivan Kyazze failed to present any witness to testify against Dr Besigye and Mukaaku as they appeared in court on Friday on accusations of inciting violence.

Prosecution states that in June 2022, the duo without any lawful excuse rallied masses to rise against sky -rocketing prices of essentials.

The pair was arrested and charged before Buganda Road, where prosecution had so far called three witnesses to testify.

Friday’s schedule hearing did not proceed after Kyazze informed court that one of the civilian eye-witnesses received phone calls threatening him not testify in court against Dr Besigye.

Kyazze asked the magistrate to allow him time to devise means of witness protection.

He further informed court that two other witnesses are engaged in security duties ahead of the June 3 annual Martyrs’ Day at Namugongo Martyrs Shrine since they are police officers.