Court orders UNRA to pay Shs4.6m for 'sacred tree’, instead of Shs500m claimed by owners

The purported sacred tree whose owners had asked for Shs500m to appease the clan spirits. PHOTO/ COURTESY

By  MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

  • Like the case with Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, Works and Transport Minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, recently said the Busega-Mpigi Expressway will be tolled and motorists will pay money depending on the vehicle size.
  • The project which kicked off in May 2020 was expected to be complete in May this year, but construction works currently stand at only 15 percent.

Court in Mpigi has ruled in favour of Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) in a case against a claimant seeking Shs500 million compensation for a purported sacred tree in Mpigi District.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.