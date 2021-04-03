Court puts an end to marriage after a couple living ‘sexless’ for 21 years

By The Citizen More by this Author

In a bizarre case that has attracted the attention of many, a court in Buguruni, Tanzania has dissolved the marriage between gospel singer, Rebecca Magaba, and Zabron Maselege after the couple failing to consummate the marriage for 21 years.

In the dissolution, the court ordered equitable division of assets accumulated during the marriage. A 10-acre farm located in Bagamoyo, two shops located in Bonyokwa and a tree farm located in Kigoma were given to Maselege, while Rebecca kept a real estate property in Madale, Dar es Salaam.

While giving evidence in court on why the marriage should be dissolved, Rebecca claimed that they failed to have sexual intercourse during the 21 years of marriage because her now ex-husband suffered from cryptorchidism (undescended testicle).

Resident Magistrate, Mwinyiheri Kondo said the court has decided to dissolve the marriage after satisfying itself that the couple is doing things contrary to marital expectations.