Court quashes minister’s order to dismiss ULC secretary with costs

High Court Justice Musa Ssekaana has quashed the interdiction of the secretary to the Uganda Land Commission (ULC) by the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

Ms Barbarah Imaryo was interdicted in 2022 together with other officials of the Commission including the Chairperson Ms Beatrice Byenkya Nyakaisiki following a report by the Auditor General indicating that ULC did not have a land inventory and database for all government land and properties under its jurisdiction and that there was payment of Shs10.6billion to some claimants without the authorization of the Commission.

Lands Minister, Ms Judith Nabakooba interdicted Ms Imaryo after receiving a letter dated December 1, 2021 by the Inspector General of Government (IGG) on account of allegations and investigations into the affairs of the Land Commission for being illegal.

A dissatisfied Ms Imaryo petitioned the High Court challenging the minister’s decision citing that “the minister acted without authority or contrary to the law.”

Justice Ssekaana August 8 agreed with Ms Imaryo that the minister and IGG had no such mandate to interdict or to discipline her as the ULC secretary emphasizing that “it is a preserve of the president to take an appropriate action.”

“Since the court has found that the decision of the lands minister was illegal, the only option available to this court is to quash the decision for illegality and order payment of costs(undisclosed) to the applicant,” he added.

Justice Ssekaana explained that while the office of the IGG has power to make recommendations to decision makers or responsible officers, the Inspectorate is not self-executing and must be acted upon in accordance with the existing legal framework.