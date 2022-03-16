Court quashes PPDA report against ex-PS Guwatudde

The High Court has quashed the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) report against the former Permanent Secretary in the Office of Prime Minister, Ms Christine Guwatudde Kintu over the Covid-19 relief food scam.

Justice Musa Ssekaana ruled that PPDA did not summon, seek or hear Guwatudde’s explanation or defence in the process of making any findings or recommendations on the procurement of the emergency relief food before holding her responsible for flouting procedures thus making the whole process illegal.

“Whenever a public function is being performed, there is an inference, in the absence of an express requirement to the contrary, the function is required to be performed fairly. The inference will be more compelling in the case of any decision which may adversely affect a person’s rights or interests or when a person has a legitimate expectation of being fairly treated,” Justice Ssekaana ruled.

“The applicant indeed legitimately expected to be heard as she handled the signing of the request for supply letters and was part of the task team that handled the emergency procurements. The respondent could have made investigations and summoned the applicant and concerned parties in the Office of Prime Minister as provided under section 7 and 8 of the PPDA Act before making its conclusions,” he added.

Justice Ssekaana further issued an order restraining PPDA or any other persons, authority from implementing the findings and recommendations in the report dated April 13, 2020, against Ms Guwatudde.

Ms Guwatudde prepared and issued entries between March 31 and April 8, 2020, in award letters to several companies to supply Covid-19 relief items such as maize and milk worth more than Shs32 billion in total disregard of the procurement procedures.

PPDA on April 13, 2020, made a procurement Audit report on the emergency procurement and amended the same on June 5, 2020, and found that Guwatudde had initiated the process to procure food for distribution to the vulnerable poor prior to the approval by the accounting office.

The PPDA report recommended that Ms Guwatudde should be held responsible for flouting the PPDA procurement procedures during the emergency procurements of Covid-19 relief food items as it was signed without following procedures.

However, Ms Guwatudde being dissatisfied with the report filed an application seeking to quash the same, reasoning that she was not accorded a fair hearing while the audit was being carried out.