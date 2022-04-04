Court quashes warrant of arrest against Dei Minerals boss

KAMPALA. The Commercial Court has set aside the warrant of arrest against the managing director of Dei Minerals International, Mr Mathias Magoola, for his alleged failure to pay more than Shs268 billion in legal fees to former minister of Urban Development Isaac Musumba.

In his ruling delivered last week, Justice Anna Mugenyi said arresting Mr Magoola and taking him to prison would mean that he will not be able to recover the said money from the company in London and be able to pay Mr Musumba.

“To this court, the applicants have satisfactorily demonstrated that they will suffer substantial loss if the warrant of arrest against the 2nd applicant is executed because not only would he be incarcerated and curtailed from following up; among other things, recovery of monies meant to satisfy the respondent’s claims as well as his own, which is the main gist of the Consent Order sought to be enforced,” she ruled.

Justice Mugenyi added: “… the manner in which application for execution was handled and granted without: the knowledge of the applicants (which counsel for the respondent did not dispute) who could, have challenged execution by warrant of arrest is questionable.”

Mr Magoola had told court that no application for execution was served on Dei and none appeared on the case file by the time the warrant of arrest was issued at the end of February.

“Allowing execution by warrant of arrest of the 2nd Applicant to proceed without further investigation into the determination and grant of the said application for execution is likely to cause substantial loss to the applicant who would then, have been deprived of his right to a fair hearing resulting into violating his rights to freedom of movement, work and liberty and what all that would entail,” Justice Mugenyi ruled.

She also rejected the decision by Mr Musumba to opt for arrest of Mr Magoola when there are other options.

Mr Musumba had represented Dei Minerals International in a legal dispute, which saw his clients claim a compensation $211m (Shs756.5b). The money in question is 30 percent of the decretal sum of Shs700b that Mr Magoola and his Dei Minerals International firm earned from Videocon Industries Ltd, a UK-India based firm, for breach of contract.

But according to Mr Magoola, the key clauses of the case were that Mr Musumba would only be compensated upon recovery of the money, which has not yet been done.

Justice Mugenyi agreed with Mr Magoola.