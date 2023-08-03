Court reduces 45-year jail term of man who defiled one-year-old daughter

A man who was convicted for defiling his one and half year-old daughter shall serve a punishment of 26 years in prison, the Court of Appeal has ruled.

The court reduced Joseph Sempiira’s jail term from 45 years to 30 years. However, he is to serve a term of 26 years' imprisonment after court deducting the four years he spent on remand before his sentencing.

The panel of three justices led by the Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteere unanimously reduced the 45 years jail punishment, reasoning that it was illegal after the trial judge failed to take into account the period the appellant had spent on remand before he was sentenced which is mandatory.

“We observed that in her ruling the trial judge, justifiably in our view, expressed her disgust and indignation at the heinous offence that was committed by the appellant against his own baby girl while he lay in the same bed with her mother. For the reasons above, we have no other alternative but to set aside the sentence of 45 years that was imposed upon him and we hereby do so,” the justices held.

However, while reducing on the jail term, the justices considered Article 23 (8) of the Constitution which stipulates that where a person is convicted and sentenced to a term of imprisonment for an offence, any period he or she spends in lawful custody in respect of the offence before the completion of his or her trial shall be taken into account in imposing the term of imprisonment.

“We note that in this case, though the trial judge adverted to the fact that the appellant spent four years on remand, she did not take it into consideration while sentencing him. Instead, she emphasised that the aggravating factors outweighed the mitigating factors,” the justices ruled.

The justices faulted the trial High Court Judge for contravening sentencing guidelines when she failed to consider justifying factors among them that the convict was a first offender with no previous criminal record and that he was only a youth aged 27 at the time he committed the crime.

Other justices are; Irene Mulyagonja and Eva Luswata.

Sempiira was on October 24, 2014, convicted and sentenced to 45 years in jail by the late Justice Elizabeth Ibanda Nahamya, after he was found guilty of aggravated defilement of his toddler.

Being dissatisfied with both his conviction and sentence, Sempiira appealed before the Court of Appeal reasoning that the punishment was harsh and manifestly excessive.

According to the court records, on January 16, 2009 at Lulamba Village, Bukuya Sub county in Mubende District, while Sempiira was in bed with his wife, Prossy Namirimu, and their daughter, he (Sempiira) subjected the baby to a sexual act which caused her injuries in her private parts.

In her testimony, Namirimu said that she was awoken by the cries of the baby only to find Sempiira leaving the side on which the baby lay and going back to his original position in their bed.

She said she at first imagined that he was only covering the baby but the continuous crying got her concerned. She then noticed that the baby had slippery whitish fluids and blood in her waist, buttocks and vagina but Sempiira throughout the rest of that night slept with no concern.