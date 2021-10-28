Court reduces man's life sentence for killing grandmother to 17 years

By Betty Ndagire More by this Author

The Court of Appeal in Kampala has reduced to 17 years the life imprisonment sentence handed to a man convicted of killing his grandmother following a disagreement over a piece of land.

The appellant Collins Kimbowa was found guilty of murder of his grandmother, Christine Nankya Bossa in Kirimanyanga zone in Wakiso District in 2009.

A panel of three Justices, Fredrick Egonda-Ntende, Catherine Bamugemereire and Christopher Izama agreed that the trial judge was right to convict Kimbowa so the murder conviction was accordingly upheld.

However, they noted that the trial judge, Jane Kiggundu, never took note of the period Kimbowa spent on remand while passing judgment and as a result, they set aside the life imprisonment and in consideration, they found a sentence of 17 years, six months and 15 days in jail more appropriate for him. They said his 17-year sentence started from the date of the first conviction, June 15, 2012.

The judges further said they had taken note of the evidence on record that Kimbowa a day before Bossa’s murder, he had forced his way into her house and tried to suffocate her using a pillow. She was, however, saved by her two grandchildren who slept in the same house. The following morning, Bossa reported the case to Kikumbi Police.

"On the morning of November 18, 2009, as she lay helpless, Bossa mentioned in the night that Kimbowa had succeeded in killing her. These words were overheard by her 12-year-old grandson, who also gave testimony to that effect. That though she did not hear her grandmother's alarm, she saw Kimbowa looking suspiciously to the left and right as he emerged out of Bossa's room," the appeal verdict reads in part.

The court also heard from prosecution that another of Bossa’s grandson, aged 13 and cousin to the appellant (Kimbowa) saw him (Kimbowa) breaking one of the windows of Bossa’s room. She had slept outside for fear of the appellant’s anticipated violence.

Kimbowa in his testimony in court pleaded an alibi that he was in Bukoba Tanzania playing football and that it was upon his arrest that he was informed about his grandmother’s demise. That he left for Tanzania on November 15, 2009 and returned on November 23, 2009. Bossa was killed on November 18, 2009.

Like the trial judge, the appeal judges also dismissed Kimbowa's alibi as a lie in view of the evidence made in the police statement of the deceased proving that on the day after he’s purported to have traveled, to Tanzania, he tried to suffocate her with a pillow.

The judges concluded that the incident occurred in Kirimanyanga zone Bunamuwaya in Wakiso District which is miles away from Bukoba.

Consequently, all evidence pointed inexorably to Kimbowa as the person who had made prior attempts to murder and who was seen by his two young cousins trying to break into and exiting the house where their grandmother slept.

