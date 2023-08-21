Court reinstates Kayunga Imam as Muslims protest

Kayunga Chief Magistrate, Joy Nambozo, has reinstated Sheikh Abdallah Ssebisubi as the Imam of Kayunga Town mosque amid protests from a section of Muslims.

Sheikh Ssebisubiwas in 2007 removed from office by a section of Muslims, who accused him of mismanaging mosque affairs.

Subsequently, Sheikh Ssebisubi and UMSC (as plaintiffs) jointly dragged seven Muslims to court over unlawful removal from office.

The defendants (sued Muslims) included; Sheikh Kassim Nsubuga, the acting Imam of the mosque, Mr Sowedi Edirisa, Mr Asuman Sotya, Mr Sulaiman Ngabo, Hajji Asuman Ssekajja and Sheikh Abdunulu Songo.

In her Friday judgment, Ms Nambozo noted that from the evidence on record, the first plaintiff (Sheikh Ssebisubi) was removed from office by the county Sheikh Haruna Matovu after complaints by Muslims at his mosque.

“But this act (removal from office of Sheikh Ssebisubi) was later reversed by a letter from the same Haruna Matovu, which was not heeded by the defendants as they failed the whole process of reinstating him. I find that the defendant’s actions were unlawful,” the Magistrate’s judgment reads in part.

“A permanent injunction is hereby issued stopping the defendants from interfering with the management and running of the activities of the mosque by the defendants or their agents,” Ms Nambozo further held.

The Magistrate ordered the defendants to pay a sum of Shs4m in damages as compensation for tort or breach of contract.

“The plaintiff was inconvenienced by the defendants' acts from the time the second plaintiff (UMSC) authorized his return to the office to date as they carry out functions they are not mandated to do. In that regard, I award the 1st plaintiff (Sheihk Ssebisubi) Shs4m in damages,” she ruled.

Sheikh Kassim Nsubuga, the acting Imam of the mosque said the court had not reinstated Sheikh Ssebisubi as Imam of the mosque.

“The magistrate only ruled that he was unlawfully removed from office and did not reinstate him. We are going to sit with our lawyer to forge a way forward,” Sheikh Nsubuga observed.

Sheikh Nsubuga said that they would not allow Sheikh Ssebisubi to run the mosque.