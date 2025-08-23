Court rejects bail application for Eddie Mutwe, three others

The High Court in Masaka has rejected the bail application for four civilian bodyguards of National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine. Instead, the court ordered that their case be fixed for trial.

The applicants, Achilleo Kivumbi and Edward Ssebufu alias Eddie Mutwe, followed the ruling via Zoom link, while their colleagues Gaddafi Mugumya and Grace Wakabi Smart, with whom they are jointly facing several charges, including aggravated robbery, robbery, and malicious damage to property, were physically present in court on Friday.

In her ruling, Justice Fatumah Nanziri, led by Masaka Chief Magistrate Simon Toloko, said that although the applicants fulfilled the bail requirements, the court was not satisfied that the accused persons would not interfere with witnesses if granted bail. The prosecution had earlier told the court that the accused persons might also infringe on the freedom of the press if released on bail, given the nature of the charges against them.

"The application for bail is hereby dismissed, and I order the Masaka High Court registrar to prioritize the cause listing trial of the applicants in the earliest available," Justice Nanziri ruled.

However, the defense lawyers, led by Mr. Samuel Muyizzi, expressed surprise at the court's decision, despite the applicants fulfilling all bail conditions. "We respect the court's decision that the matter will be cause-listed for hearing, and if we are not set for hearing within a week, we shall again file a fresh bail application, given that the court was satisfied that they fulfilled all the bail conditions," he said.

Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament and also the spokesperson of NUP, questioned how the accused persons would interfere with witnesses when the state had earlier indicated that investigations were complete.

"The cases preferred against the accused persons are political, and they aim at demoralizing them and weakening our struggle for liberation, but we will not give up," he said.

The prosecution alleges that on May 18, 2024, the quartet robbed a green sweater and a mobile phone (Camon 12) valued at Shs 730,000 from a Masaka-based female journalist, Margaret Kayondo of Radio Simba. The accused persons are said to have used deadly weapons, such as sharp knives and sticks, during the robbery.

Records before the court also indicate that immediately after the robbery, the same people assaulted Zainab Namusaazi of Next Media Group, and in the scuffle, the latter's video camera worth Shs 1.5 million was reportedly smashed. The incident reportedly occurred at Manja Village in Kisekka Sub County in Lwengo District, where journalists had gone to cover the burial of UK-based businessman Pascal Ssekasamba, who died of heart-related complications last year.

The court record also shows that the same group allegedly stole Shs 200,000 from Rogers Mulungi and John Mukalaazi, both local residents in Lwengo, in addition to assaulting Drake Lubega and Haruna wa Ssekitto, whose mobile phones were also stolen at the same function. The accused were recently committed to High Court for trial but have never gotten a chance to have their case fixed, given the scarcity of judges at Masaka High Court, which recently pushed lawyers operating in the region to stage a sit-down strike.



