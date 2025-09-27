Court rejects Dr Ntwatwa’s exhibits as evidence in Katanga land fight

The court has rejected documents presented by Dr Lule Ntwatwa as evidence through people he presented as defence witnesses in the case regarding Kibanja interest on part of the disputed Katanga Valley land near Wandegeya.

Grade One Buganda Road Magistrate, Jatiko Nankya, rejected the documents presented as defence exhibits by Ms Stella Nassuuna and Mr Moses Karemire Besimira.

The two are part of the witnesses presented by Dr Ntwatwa while defending himself over accusations of giving false information to a police officer regarding ownership of Kibanja on part of Katanga land at Mulago Roundabout.

The exhibits rejected include a sales agreement purportedly executed between Ms Nassuuna and Pr Daniel Walugembe for 25 decimals of Kibanja.

This was after Ms Nassuuna testified that she sold a 25 decimal Kibanja to Pr Walugembe but did not know its location. She said the portion was gifted to her by the late Masembe but without a written note.

However, State Attorney Mr Allan Mucunguzi objected to the document, reasoning that it is a mere photocopy which could not be admitted as an exhibit.

Another rejected document was an eviction notice presented by Mr Besimira, which was objected by the state, saying that it was not a certified copy as required by law.

Mr Besimira, who claimed to own a more than 2-acre Kibanja in Katanga also failed to prove his ownership when the state asked him to show evidence.

The court also rejected notices and license documents from the then Kampala City Council (KCC) presented by Mr Stuart Kateregga, another defence witness.

The trial magistrate directed that all rejected documents can only be admitted as exhibits as long as they are certified.

Dr Ntwatwa is jointly charged with Mr Kateregga and Wandegeya Ward LCII chairperson, Wasswa Ntoogo.

The three suspects, Dr Ntwatwa, a dentist and resident of Agrey Zone in Rubaga Division, Mr Kategeregga, a self-employed resident of Munyonyo in Makindye Division and Mr Ntoogo, a resident of Soweto Zone in Katanga, Kawempe Division, are charged with the offence of giving false information to a person employed in public office, conspiracy to defraud and uttering false documents.



It is alleged that Dr Ntwatwa, Kateregga, Ntoogo, and others, still at large in 2019, provided Detective Corporal Lubowa with information at Wandegeya Police Station, Kawempe Division, in the Kampala District, that they knew or believed to be false.