Court rejects Shs500,000 compensation to 15-year-old defiled girl

Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kampala has rejected a plea bargain deal in a defilement case involving a 35-year-old boda boda rider with the presiding magistrate insisting that justice must take precedence over financial settlements.

Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi on Thursday rejected the Shs500,000 compensation agreement reached between the suspect and the victim’s guardians calling it an insult to the gravity of the offence and insisted he would hear the case to its conclusion in the interest of justice.









Mr Kayizzi’s decision was prompted by the state attorney Mr Ivan Kyazze who informed court that the guardians of the 15-year-old girl who was reportedly defiled by the businessman/ boda boda rider, David Muwanguzi had agreed to be compensated with Shs500,000 after the suspect entered into a plea bargain settlement.

Plea bargain is a justice system where an accused admits the alleged offence and in return is handed a lenient sentence on conviction.

“Your Worship, a plea bargain was entered into between the suspect and the parents of the victim. They agreed that the suspect would pay Shs500,000 as compensation,” Mr Kyazze told court.

However, Mr Kayizzi expressed strong disapproval, given that both the victim and her guardians were not in court.

“Where are the parents and the victim? This cannot happen in my court. You defiled the girl, she went to the police and reported the matter. Now you go and sit with the parents to pay Shs500,000? I have rejected your plea bargain,” Mr Kayizzi said.

He added… “This case will be heard in the interest of justice for the victim. If it means hearing the entire case in one day, however tired I may be, I will hear it. Ensure the victim is present in court on August 11.”

Court heard that Muwanguzi on July 4,2025 at Kyebando Kisalosalo in Kampala district performed a sexual act with the victim.

The case was reported by the victim who was examined by the police surgeon.

“A statement from a guardian was obtained since all the biological parents died. The suspect was arrested and interviewed. The statement was attached and examined on PF24A. The scene of crime was documented through a sketch plan and photography by SOCCO D/AIP Kisembo. I managed to record a statement from immediate neighbors,” reads in part the court documents.



