Court remands 10 ‘illegal school’ owners in Masaka

The Masaka Chief Magistrate’s Court has remanded 10 school proprietors over failure to meet requirements to operate the institutions.

While appearing before Masaka Chief Magistrate, Mr Alloysius Natwijuka, the individuals were charged with three counts.

The charges include operating schools without authorisation from Ministry of Education and Sports, operating schools without a licence and operating schools in poor infrastructures.

The accused persons, however, denied all the charges. They were arrested on Tuesday during a crackdown by city officials and the police.

The trial Magistrate remanded them after failing to present substantive sureties before the court.

The presiding Magistrate adjourned the matter to September 17 when the accused persons are expected to reappear in court for hearing of their respective bail applications.

According to the Masaka City inspector of schools, Mr Stephen Kakeeto, about 35 schools are listed for closure after defying repeated calls to regularise and put in place the required infrastructure as guided by the government.

Mr Kakeeto revealed that inspectors last month visited schools and asked all proprietors to ensure they register with the Ministry of Education.

“The biggest number of the schools that were ordered not to open ahead of the first term did not follow the order. They went ahead to operate in defiance of the guidelines,” he said.

Mr Kakeeto added: “Masaka City authorities are now working with the police in an ongoing crackdown on schools whose proprietors are defiant. Our offices are open for advice.”

Crackdown on schools

In January, the city authorities ordered more than 118 nursery and primary schools to close for operating illegally.

The authorities said some of the schools have tried to meet the requirements and are working out to ensure they meet the requirements.