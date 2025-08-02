Court remands 12 protesters over Anti-EACOP demonstration in Kampala

Court in Uganda has remanded 12 environmental activists, including members of the group Students Against EACOP Uganda, after they staged a protest against the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) at Stanbic Bank’s headquarters in Kampala.

The demonstrators were arrested on Friday during a sit-in at the bank’s premises, demanding that Stanbic withdraw from the $5 billion EACOP project, which they say threatens the environment and has led to forced evictions and unfair compensation for affected communities.

Police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd, arresting a dozen of the protesters.

Those charged with common nuisance under the Penal Code Act include Teopista Nakyambadde, Shammy Nalwadda, Dorothy Asio, Shafik Kalyango, Habibu Nalungu, Noah Kafiiti, Ismail Zziwa, Ivan Wamboga, Akram Katende, Baker Tamale, Keisha Ali, and Mark Makoba.

They were remanded to Luzira Prison until August 18 by Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Winnie Nankya in the absence of legal representation.

“The students, youth activists, and communities affected by the EACOP project have been devastated by Stanbic Bank Uganda’s role in financing this pipeline,” said Yudah Kaye, a mobiliser with Students Against EACOP.

“Thousands have already lost their land, been displaced, or faced forced evictions. We will continue to call for action against what we see as a violation of climate, environmental, and human rights,” he added.

The activists referenced an earlier petition submitted to Stanbic on April 2, urging the bank to withdraw its participation. The protest follows confirmation by Stanbic Bank that it is among the financiers of the pipeline project after several global institutions withdrew support.

“The EACOP is a project that has long been shunned by major financiers worldwide,” Kaye said, adding: “To date, 43 banks and 29 insurers have ruled out support. Even investors in TotalEnergies are pressuring the company to walk away.”

In a statement, Stanbic Bank defended its decision, saying it completed all required governance reviews before committing to the project.

“Stanbic Bank confirms its participation as one of the lenders for the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project after completing its governance processes,” Kenneth Agutamba, the bank’s corporate communications manager told Monitor.

“Standard Bank, through both its South African and Ugandan arms, is participating in this transformative project, which aligns with our commitment to a Just Transition that balances environmental sustainability with economic development.”

Agutamba said the project met the environmental and social risk standards under the Equator Principles and the bank’s Climate Policy.

The EACOP project is a 1,443-kilometre pipeline set to transport Uganda’s crude oil from fields in the Albertine region to Tanzania’s Tanga port on the Indian Ocean. It is jointly owned by TotalEnergies (62%), Uganda National Oil Company (15%), China’s CNOOC (8%), and Tanzania’s Petroleum Development Corporation (15%).