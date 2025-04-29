Court remands cobbler over blade attack in shoe repair dispute

A 45-year-old cobbler has been remanded to Luzira Prison after being charged with the attempted murder of a pork vendor in Kampala.

Simon Mugisha Kapere appeared before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where he denied the charge of attempted murder, contrary to Section 187 (a) of the Penal Code Act.

Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi remanded him until May 5, when the court will hear his bail application.

“Come back on Monday for bail application. Meanwhile, you are hereby remanded until then,” Mr Kayizzi said.

State prosecutor Ivan Kyazze told court that investigations into the matter were complete and requested a hearing date.

Prosecution alleges that on April 21, 2025, at around 10:00 a.m., Kapere attacked Raphael Magezi, a pork roaster, at Kigowa in Ntinda, a Kampala suburb.

According to court documents, Magezi had gone to Kapere’s workplace to retrieve his shoes, which he had left for repair. He reportedly found them still unfixed and demanded their return.

It is alleged that during the altercation, Magezi removed a cap Kapere was wearing, prompting the cobbler to react violently.

“Kapere stood up from the stone he was seated on, holding a blade used for cutting shoes, and allegedly cut Magezi,” the prosecution stated.

Magezi reportedly collapsed, bleeding heavily. A boda boda rider at Rhino stage is said to have apprehended Kapere and handed him over to police at Ntinda Station.

Magezi was rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery, according to medical reports presented in court.

The suspect was represented in court and presented sureties, but the magistrate deferred the bail hearing.

Kapere did not make any statements to the press as he was led out of the courtroom under tight security.