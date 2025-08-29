Court remands fugitive’s mother, issues caution to TikToker

The Mwanga II Magistrate’s court has remanded a surety who stood for one of the accused in the ongoing trial involving allegations of conspiring to falsely accuse Pastor Robert Kayanja of unnatural offences.

On Thursday, Grade One Magistrate Adams Byarugaba remanded Prossy Namugga, the mother of accused person Emmanuel Moses Tumwine, after she failed to account for his whereabouts. Tumwine jumped bail a year ago, and his surety broke down in tears while explaining her situation.

“I was sick and admitted to the hospital. I do not know where he is, and his phones are off. It has been a year,” Namugga told the court.

The magistrate reminded her of her obligation, saying, “When you were standing for him, the court ordered you to pay Shs20 million. Can you organise to pay it, and I let you go?”

Crying, Namugga pleaded, “I do not have a job.”

The court will pronounce itself on the fate of Tumwine, who jumped bail, and her liability as a surety. She was remanded until September 5, 2025.

During the same session, Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya raised concern about a TikTok user known as Elizabeth Nampiima, an interpreter for one of Kampala’s city pastors. According to the state, Nampiima, who uses the TikTok account Olivia Kateme, had been recording, editing, and serialising court proceedings on her social media platforms.

“There is a lady who goes by the TikTok name Elizabeth Nampiima… she records voice proceedings, edits them, and serialises the publication on her account. We shall bring a formal application against her,” Mr. Muwaganya told the court.

The magistrate sternly warned the TikToker, saying: “Olivia, desist and milk a living from somewhere else and not this case. Already, there is an order by this court which was enforced, stopping live coverage. You can milk from somewhere else, but not from this case.”

Meanwhile, the fifth accused, Alex Wakamala, a 30-year-old boda-boda rider, gave sworn testimony about his personal journey that eventually led him to Rubaga Miracle Centre. Wakamala narrated that he had been sent to Kampala by his parents after struggling with eyesight problems. Seeking prayer and healing, his mother introduced him to several crusades, including the 77 Days of Glory revival meetings at Rubaga.

He explained that he later volunteered in the youth and security departments at the church, where he hoped to receive anointing and spiritual breakthrough. He described being encouraged by colleagues to undergo police training at Kabalye and eventually being deployed in church security roles. Wakamala said he was motivated to serve because he wanted to pay his debts, support his family, and receive prayer for healing. He noted that his time in church service eventually shaped his personal life, leading him to settle down and start a family.

The prosecution case is that Mwanda and Kanene conspired with seven others to falsely accuse Pastor Kayanja of engaging in unnatural offenses and also fed police with false information, which compelled officers to use dedicated state resources to investigate. The prosecution alleges that the group unlawfully entered Rubaga Miracle Cathedral on September 17, 2021, and later falsely reported to Kawempe Police Station that Pastor Kayanja had sodomised them.



