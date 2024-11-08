Court remands Kampala man accused of being fake doctor

Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court has charged and remanded a man accused of being a fake doctor to Luzira prison over forgery of academic documents.

Thirty-eight-year-old Ken Nyombi alias Innocent Ssemanda alias Samuel Alfred Teriyeitu or Fred Ssendi was arraigned on Friday before senior principal grade one magistrate Winnie Nankya Jatiko who remanded him until November 22 for hearing of his bail application.

"I am unable to hear your bail application reason being that I have been left at the station by myself. You are here by further remanded," Ms Nankya held.

Nyombi is faces thirteen charges which include forgery and obtaining registration by false pretence. He denied the charges.

Prosecution led by Nam Terpister states that Nyombi in 2015 at Nasser Road in Kampala District with intent to defraud or deceive, forged a national identity card NIN CM890341012MUH in the names of Innocent Ssemanda.

He purported it to have been issued by the National Identification and Registration Authority whereas not.

It is further alleged that with intent to defraud or deceive, Nyombi forged a certificate number MBD0057174 for a degree of bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery- and an academic transcript No.09/U/73 in the names of Ssemanda purporting it to have been issued by Makerere University whereas not.

It is further alleged that Ssemanda on October 3 and December 1, 2022 at the Ministry of Health forged a letter of expression of interest for an epidemiologist and employment contract of the same and an MOH-CFC CoAG record employee form at the ministry in the names of Ssemanda purporting to be the said Ssemanda whereas not.

The charge sheet further indicates that between August and December 2022 in Kasangati in Wakiso District, Nyombi forged a curriculum vitae and an employee EFT payment details form on January 16, 2023 at the Ministry of Health.