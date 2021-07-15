Court remands man accused of announcing Museveni's death

By Dan Wandera More by this Author

The Chief Magistrate’s Court in Luweero District has remanded a 23-year-old man accused of sending falsified text messages to different individuals announcing the death of President Museveni.

Jamil Ssekyondwa appeared before Luweero Chief Magistrate, Mr Samuel Munobe where a case of offensive communication contrary to Section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act 2011 was read to him by State Attorney, Ms Peace Bashabe.

It is alleged that Ssekyondwa on July 7, 2021 while at Kabunyata trading center in Kamira Sub County, Luweero District sent messages using his known mobile phone to different people indicating that Mr Museveni, 76, had died. Ssekyondwa also allegedly used offending and abusive words indicating that the “dog (Museveni) was dead and that he was very happy.

Ssekyondwa, however, denied the charges brought against him arguing that he was not aware of his alleged offence.

When asked by the Chief Magistrate whether he would wish to enjoy his right for bail, Ssekyondwa told Court that he was willing to present himself before Court on the dates that the magistrate would have set for trial. Ssekyondwa claimed that his village Local Council chairperson knows him well and that he would not abscond from attending court.

However, the state prosecutor objected to the bail application on grounds that Ssekyondwa had not presented any surety or documents to support the application.

Advertisement

“He is a tenant and subject to relocation since he has no permanent place of residence. You should present to court the surety. We are ready to produce in court the witnesses when court schedules the hearing dates,” Ms Bashabe said.

Consequently, he was denied bail and remanded until August 13.

“I hope that this time he will have prepared the surety in case he will be interested in bail as his right,” the magistrate said.

Ssekyondwa’s arrest happened days after President Museveni directed security operatives to track down people who had announced him dead on social media and other digital platforms, arguing that it was an “idiotic problem” and not a security issues.

"Security service should solve that problem. I need to check with them (security service) so that we go for you. If you’re in Europe, we denounce you and say go to hell because you are wasting people’s time," he warned.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com