Court remands more than 50 anti-graft protesters

Fifty three individuals were on July 23 arraigned before Buganda Road Court and Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Courts on charges of being a common nuisance.

Of these, 48 were charged at Buganda Road Court, while the rest were charged at Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court.

At Buganda Road, given the large number, the suspects appeared before different magistrates, including Sanula Nambozo, Caroline Kyoshabire, and Jalia Basajjabalaba for plea-taking.

The first batch included Nelvin Nasasira, 32; Ronald Kule Mbiuga, 23, a university student; Samson Kirya, 34; Salim Were, 30, a veterinary doctor; Gift Achilla, 25, a lawyer; Nodah Kobusingye, 24, a technician; George Victor Othieno, 24; Abel Mucunguzi, 38; Keeza Mbabazi; Kennedy Ndyamaki Makana, and Praise Aloikin Opoloje.

Prosecution said the aforementioned and others still at largeon July 23 at Parliamentary Avenue in Kampala, “made a procession in the middle of the road while carrying placards, an act not authorised by law”.

This, the prosecution said, caused annoyance or obstruction or inconvenience to the public who were exercising their rights.

The second batch that also was charged with common nuisance had Fred Kiyengo, 18, a casual labourer; Gideon Kwikiriza, 29, a journalist; Ezra Byakutangaza, 26, a peasant; Edward Ssemuyaba, 27, self-employed; Innocent Mutibwa, 22; Mathias Katerega, 23, a student, and Hamzah Karungi Musunzah, 19, a fabricator.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) claimed the group made an illegal procession in the middle of the road while carrying placards.

The third batch that was also charged with being a common nuisance had suspects John Bosco Sserunkuma, 32, a local councillor in Nansana Municipality; Moses Sseruga, 31, a businessman; Habib Buwembo, 42, a businessman; Yasin Galiwango, 45, an engineer; Ronald Kwizera, 32, a businessman; Gloria Nabirye, 29, a mobile money agent; Nelson Ndyasiima, 25, a businessman; Sylvia Namutyaba, 30, a teacher; Proscovia Mukisa, aka Nabbosa, 27, an actress; Abdul Majid Shabil, 41, a businessman, and Samuel Kisakye, 35, a caretaker.

The last batch had three suspects who were also charged with being a common nuisance.

The DPP averred that John Kalema, 46, Innocent Lubega, 25, both tyre repairers, and Robert Tumuhaise, 54, a businessman, made a procession in the middle of the road while carrying rubber tyres with the intention of burning them, an act that the state claims is not authorised by law.

All the suspects denied the charges. They were remanded to prison until July 31, August 5, and August 6 respectively.

Being a common nuisance is an act that unreasonably interferes with the right that is common to the general public.

Back at court, chaos broke out after some of the colleagues of those arrested protested their arrest. Some of them were rounded up by the police and arrested.

The court issued criminal summons for two suspects who were not produced in court as they remained in police custody during the court session.

The president of the Uganda Law Society, Mr Bernard Oundo, also attended court.

“Today, our role was to apply for bail. We did not have sufficient time to get sureties and the requirements for bail. So we will be in court on August 5, together with the clients so that we can apply for bail,” Mr Oundo told journalists after the court session.

Brian Ssebuliba, the deputy mayor of Nansana Division, said: “How come the thieves are being protected and the youth, who are fighting against corruption, are taken to prison? We shall continue fighting against corruption.”

At Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court, the suspects charged included Salima Faiza, a radio presenter at Kfm and social media influencer, Thomas Kanzira, Bernard Olupot, Edgar Hamala, and Aljab Musinguzi, who had earlier been arrested around Oasis Mall.

These arrived at the court at around 1pm and appeared before the judge at exactly 2pm. Their bail hearing was suspended for 10 minutes after their lawyers requested for time to get the document of their sureties.

After the 10 minutes, it was reported that the Resident State Attorney had left court, which prompted the judge to remand the suspects until July 30.

