Court revokes conviction of Kenyan man accused of cyber stalking Uganda’s DPP

Court has quashed a two-year and nine months punishment against a Kenyan national who was convicted of offensive communication and cyberstalking against Uganda’s Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

In October 2022, Jared Oloo Akumu, a resident of Nyangoma Division, Bondo District, Nyanza Province in Kenya, was sentenced to two years for cyberstalking Justice Jane Frances Abodo and nine months for offensive communication.

Now, the High Court in Kampala has overturned and quashed the conviction and punishment. It has also ordered for the immediate release of Akumu, reasoning that the trial court did not have the powers as required by law.

Justice Isaac Muwata reasoned that the trial magistrate at Buganda Road failed to clearly establish the territorial jurisdiction of the case within the meaning as provided for under the Computer Misuse Act.

“I find that a miscarriage of justice was occasioned when the applicant (Akumu) was convicted on a defective charge sheet, tried before a court not seized with jurisdiction contrary to Section 30 of the Computer Misuse Act,” the court ruled.

Through his lawyer, Akumu petitioned the court, arguing that the magistrate’s court acted without powers to handle the case and convicted him based on a grossly defective charge sheet, leading to a miscarriage of justice.

Court records show that in the offence of computer misuse, prosecution omitted particulars of Akumu’s location, the computer, data or programme used in sending the alleged offending communication.

Defence also told court that prosecution omitted particulars of the specific threat allegedly used by Akumu with the content to place the DPP in reasonable fear of her safety.

Justice Muwata observed that the prosecution witness presented evidence that was not conclusive to determine if the offence had been committed in Uganda because there is no scientific criteria for testing the accuracy of evidence to enable the court to form an independent opinion.

“The forensic report did not pinpoint the location of the applicant (Akumu) and the device the applicant used to offend the complainant (DPP). The report also failed to show whether the device allegedly used in committing the offence was in Uganda,” the judge held, adding: “The prosecution has all the resources to find such information and avail but they didn’t. I, therefore, find that there was no proof of identity and residency of the offending computer, programme, or data and the offender in relation to the committal of an offence as brought under the Computer Misuse Act.”

According to the court record, on September 15, 2021 and on November 2021, Akumu, from an unknown place, wilfully, maliciously and repeatedly used his known address to harass the DPP. This was by sending threatening emails and attachments to Justice Abodo’s official email with the intent to invoke fear.

The High Court ruled this week that the threats and harassments were not clearly brought out in the charge sheet. It added that some of the words used in the particulars were ambiguous to enable Akumu to understand the nature of harassment towards Ms Abodo.