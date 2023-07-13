Court rules against govt in Shs300b hotel project row

The High Court has fined National Building Review Board (NBRB) Shs50m for illegally stopping the construction of a hotel in Nakasero, Kampala.

The head of High Court, Civil Division, Justice Musa Ssekaana, in his ruling dated July 7 held that NBRB abused its authority when it stopped the construction of Hilton Hotel, Kampala, without first according the owner a fair hearing.

“The failure of the respondent (NBRB) to summon the applicant (Twed Property Development Ltd) before making the report to State House-Anti Court Unit was a breach of rules of fairness. In addition, the order to stop building operations was made without a fair hearing of the applicant,” ruled Justice Ssekaana.

He added: “This court, therefore, issues an order of certiorari [a type of writ, meant for rare use by which an appellate court decides to review a case at its discretion] quashing the respondent’s report and/or the recommendation/decision to halt the applicant’s development project.”

The court also awarded Twed Property Development Ltd Shs50m in damages to atone for the financial loss, and inconvenience caused by NBRB.

Twed Property Development management had claimed that they were incurring daily costs of about Shs100m due to the halting of the project that is part of the hotel chain of Hilton Worldwide and Resort.

Twed had also contended that the greater part of loss and opportunity cost of Shs55m arose from failure to secure franchise of Hilton International due to delay occasioned by the suspension of their building operations.

To that effect, they had asked for Shs600m as appropriate general damages and also sought Shs300m as punitive damages, totalling to Shs900m.

However, the judge said the Shs900m was on a higher side before cutting the same to Shs50m.

“The peculiar circumstances of this case would persuade this court to award some damages to the applicant arising out of the blatant abuse of power to halt construction of the applicant’s building project illegally,” ruled Justice Ssekaana.

“This applicant has sought a total sum of Shs900m as general and punitive damages, which I find extremely excessive and exorbitant. I award the applicant a sum of Shs50m as damages,” he added.





Background

According to court documents, Mr Dan Twebaze, the managing director of Twed Property Ltd, had claimed to be the registered proprietor of land comprised in Plot 18 Kyadondo Road and Plot 16 Lourdel Road where he was developing the said land by constructing a hotel and office block.

He said while the construction went on, he was subjected to numerous disturbances, intimidations and other orders without lawful justification to halt the same project.

This was after NBRB received complaints from Mr Caleb Kakuyo and Ms Doreen Sandra Rwabubuyu, who protested against the ongoing construction of the hotel.

He stated in the court documents that he was “… subjected to several summons to appear before security and government enforcement agencies with technical staff to show cause why criminal prosecution should not be preferred and the project should be stopped all together.”

Mr Twebaze further contended that he discovered a letter/ report dated July 1, 2022 in which NBRB writes to the State House, Anti-Corruption Unit, making a number of allegations of noncompliance to the building regulations.

In the letter, his company is accused of criminal transgressions, and that the security agencies investigated his company for noncompliance.