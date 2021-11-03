Court ruling on sewers puts KCCA on the spot

A section of the Kalitunsi Road in Industrial Area, Kampala, where a drainage channel was relocated to improve  the flow of run-off water last year. PHOTO | STEPHEN OTAGE

By  Anthony Wesaka  &  Juliet Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • On the issue of compensating the family of Ms Namukasa with Shs500m, Justice Elubu opted to invoke Section 12 of the Human Rights Enforcement, including but not limited to, seeking the sanctions listed for failure to comply.

The High Court in Kampala has directed Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and government to come up with measures to fix sewers and drainage systems in the city to make them safe.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.