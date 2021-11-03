Court ruling on sewers puts KCCA on the spot

The High Court in Kampala has directed Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and government to come up with measures to fix sewers and drainage systems in the city to make them safe.

Presiding Judge Michael Elubu directed the leadership of KCCA and the Attorney General (AG) to report to Parliament within three months starting yesterday to explain the progress made to ensure that the dangers posed by unsafe roads, open drainage channels, sewers, manholes and related infrastructure roads has been addressed.

“In view of these provisions and the need for an effective remedy in this matter, this court is of the view that Parliament is better suited to supervise and monitor such requests. It appropriates the funding and has a statutory mandate under the Act to ensure the 2nd respondent (AG) respects and protects the rights in Chapter Four of the Constitution,” the court ruling read in part.

It added: “The report shall include a comprehensive maintenance plan.”

This follows public interest lawsuit filed by Legal Brains Trust, a democracy and human rights watchdog, on behalf of the family of the late Cissy Namukasa and other city dwellers who have drowned in the open channels and sewers.

Namukasa, 54, died after falling into a flooded drainage channel in Nakawa, Kampala, in May 2019.

Namukasa’s last moments were captured on camera. A Good Samaritan unsuccessfully tried to rescue her.

In the suit presented to court, Legal Brains Trust cited 11 cases around the city where residents fell into open drainage channels and sewers in the past decade.

“A number of Kampala residents have on several occasions drowned in sewers and drainages as a result of the respondents’ utter disregard of best practices of safety measures in the design and implementation of road construction and related infrastructure projects,” the court documents read.

Adding: “The above cases depict willful or reckless failure by the respondents (KCCA and the AG) and their agents, contractors from upholding and protecting the safety of pedestrians and other vulnerable road users and city dwellers.”

In his Monday ruling, Justice Elubu agreed with the petitioner’s submissions that Namukasa’s right to life was violated as a result of KCCA’s failure to make city drainage channels safe.

“Although this declaration is specific to Cissy Namukasa, in view of my findings in this application, it is hereby declared that Cissy Namukasa’s right to life was violated as a result of the respondents to make the city drainage safe for the pedestrians,” Justice Elubu said.

On the issue of compensating the family of Ms Namukasa with Shs500m, Justice Elubu opted to invoke Section 12 of the Human Rights Enforcement ,including but not limited to, seeking the sanctions listed for failure to comply.

Asked whether KCCA will comply with the court’s directives, Ms Juliet Bukirwa, the acting spokesperson, opted not to comment since she had not seen the copy of the ruling.

Issue

The scenarios which were cited by Legal Brains Trust where city dwellers have drowned in open sewers as of 2019 include:

September 4, 2011: a boda boda cyclist and his passenger identified as Brenda Omuntu Katiti, a cashier with Barclays Bank, Katwe branch, drowned in a water channel at Kalintusi Stage near Clock Tower.

November 24, 2014: The body of a woman, who had drowned in a secondary channel in Kawempe, was discovered. She was later identified as Irene Nakato.

July 5, 2017: The body of an unidentified man was retrieved from Nakivubo channel between the offices of the Electoral Commission and 6th Street Industrial Area. Two unidentified bodies were also recovered from the same spot in 2016.

September 4, 2019: A car was washed away by floods in Namasuba on Entebbe Road. Fortunately, the two passengers survived.

December 16, 2019: Sgt. Godfrey responded to a distress call where three people had been electrocuted as a result of flooding.







