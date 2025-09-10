Court sentences surety to 6 months, warns defence for trial delays

The Mwanga II Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a woman to six months in civil prison after she failed to pay Shs20 million to the state for her son, a fugitive in the high-profile case involving allegations of conspiring to falsely accuse Pastor Robert Kayanja of unnatural offenses.

On Wednesday, Grade One Magistrate Adams Byarugaba ruled that Prossy Namugga, mother of accused-turned-fugitive Emmanuel Moses Tumwine, had demonstrated incapacity to fulfill her obligations as a surety.

“You stood surety and you have to pay Shs20 million to the state, failure of which you will be committed to civil prison for six months. You have demonstrated incapacity to pay and I commit you to civil prison as a debtor to government,” Mr Byarugaba ruled.

He added that Namugga would remain indebted even after serving her sentence.

“Even after six months, you remain a debtor and the state can move to attach your property, sell it, and raise the Shs20 million,” he cautioned.

Court also ordered that Namugga be provided a subsistence allowance of Shs900,000 during her detention.

Defence stalls again

The case, which had been scheduled for the further cross-examination of the fifth accused (A5), stalled yet again after defence counsel Hamphrey Tumwesigye failed to appear in court.

Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya told court that the prosecution was ready to proceed, accusing the defence of deliberately frustrating the trial.

“At the commencement of the defence hearing, this case suffered close to six months of adjournments on account of the defence not being ready. Subsequently, two more law firms joined the defence and sought additional time to study the record.

The accused confirmed to court that all these lawyers were instructed by him. He cannot eat his cake and have it at the same time,” Mr Muwaganya submitted.

He further claimed that his sources at the Commercial Division of the High Court contradicted Tumwesigye’s explanation for his absence.

“My third eye at the Commercial Court informs me that the judge is not on duty today because she is reportedly unwell, and in fact, her leave started yesterday and ends mid-October. The judge’s chambers are closed. So Hamphrey is neither before the Commercial Court nor here. I can only suspect that he intended to frustrate today’s appearance at all costs,” Muwaganya argued.

The prosecution asked court to verify the defence claims, warning that counsel should not be allowed to “lie from the bar without consequence.”

However, the defence insisted it could not proceed in the absence of its lead counsel.

“Counsel Turyagenda is new, and yet this is a voluminous and sensitive file that requires the input of all counsel. A5 is uncomfortable proceeding without his lead lawyer. We cannot compel ourselves to continue where the accused is uncomfortable,” one defence lawyer submitted.

Magistrate Byarugaba expressed frustration at the repeated delays.

“It costs time for other parties. All matters must utilise the time allocated to them. This must stop from the bar. Court will not be left lamenting; it will take necessary action,” he warned.

The case was adjourned to September 18 for further hearing.

Background

The prosecution alleges that Patrick Mwanda and David Kanene conspired with seven others to falsely accuse Pastor Robert Kayanja of engaging them in unnatural offenses.

It is alleged that on September 17, 2021, the group unlawfully entered Rubaga Miracle Cathedral and later reported to Kawempe Police Station that the cleric had engaged them in such acts. The false information allegedly compelled police to deploy significant state resources to investigate.

Several accused, including boda-boda rider Alex Wakamala, have since testified about their interactions with the church. Wakamala said he was introduced to Rubaga Miracle Centre through crusades and later volunteered in the youth and security departments, hoping for healing and spiritual breakthrough.