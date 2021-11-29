Prime

Court set to hear case challenging closure of Chapter Four

The High Court of Uganda in Kampala. PHOTO/FILE

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • Government suspended operations of the non-governmental organisation in August as a move to tighten its grip on civil society.

High Court in Kampala is on Wednesday expected to commence the hearing of the case in which Chapter Four’s licence was indefinitely suspended.

