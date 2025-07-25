Court sets bail hearing date for Bobi Wine bodyguard Eddie Mutwe, three others

Court in Masaka City has set August 14 as the date to hear the bail application for four detained bodyguards of Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, who have been in custody for nearly two months on charges of assault and robbery.

The accused, Eddie Ssebuufu, better known as Eddie Mutwe, Mugumya Gaddafi, Achilleo Kivumbi, and Grace Wakabi, were arrested in connection with a violent incident that occurred during a burial ceremony on May 18 in Manja Village, Lwengo District, in central Uganda.

Authorities allege the group attacked journalists, robbed them using sharp objects, and damaged property during the altercation.

Their legal team has argued that the charges are bailable and has emphasized the deteriorating health of the defendants while in custody.

“We have worked under difficult conditions, but we believe this court date presents a significant opportunity for our clients to regain their freedom and receive the medical care they urgently need,” said defense lawyer Sam Muyizzi.

He added that all required documentation had already been filed.

“We have ensured that all required documents are in place. There should be no reason for delays or excuses from the state attorney.”

Another defense lawyer, Herbert Zikusooka, called on the judiciary to consider the defendants’ health and rights.

“The charges against them are not serious enough to deny them bail,” Zikusooka said, adding: “Moreover, they were subjected to torture during arrest and need urgent medical attention.”

Edward Ssebuufu, alias Eddie Mutwe, appears in court in Masaka on May 20, 2025. PHOTO/GERTRUDE MUTYABA

Zikusooka noted that the accused are known residents with no risk of absconding and should be granted temporary release.

The case has drawn concern from supporters of the Bobi Wine led opposition National Unity Platform (NUP), who see the arrests as part of broader political repression.

“We urge the court to be compassionate,” said Rose Nalubowa, a NUP supporter in Masaka.

She added: “These people deserve to defend themselves from outside prison. The charges they face are bailable under Ugandan law.”

The bail hearing comes as the opposition prepares for a tense political season ahead of the 2026 general elections.