Court sets date for ruling of murdered varsity student case

The High Court in Mukono has set May 30 as the date for the ruling of a case in which a former Makerere University medical student, Mathew Kirabo, is accused of killing his girlfriend.

Kirabo allegedly murdered Desire Mirembe in July 2015 and her body was found dumped in a sugarcane plantation in Lugazi, Buikwe District.

The matter presided over by Justice Henry Kaweesa Isabirye had come up for the assessors: Robert Sseguya and Grace Nakandi to give their opinion on whether the suspect should be convicted or not.

Mr Sseguya and Ms Nakandi after carefully reviewing and examining all the evidence in the matter, advised that Kirabo was guilty of murdering the deceased.

Meanwhile, on October 6, 2021, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder with the guidance of his lawyer, Ali Hassan Kato.

Mr Kato asked the court to maintain his client’s bail status and the state attorney Happiness Ainebyona didn’t object to the prayer, saying: “We have not yet received any information of him (Kirabo) being a flight risk.”

Justice Kaweesa maintained Kirabo’s bail status but on November 3, 2021, he absconded court and an arrest warrant was issued. He is yet to be found.

Background

In July 2015, Mirembe was murdered and her then boyfriend, Kirabo reportedly confessed to the murder. He was then charged at Jinja Chief Magistrates Court with murder and remanded to Nalufenya prison in Jinja.