Court sets hearing date for embattled former NSSF boss  

Court has set September 27 for hearing a case in which the former National Social Security Fund (NSSF) executive director is challenging labour minister Betty Amongi’s decision of not endorsing his reappointment in the entity.

Although Richard Byarugaba had filed his case in early August 2023 seeking orders to compel Amongi to complete his reappointment, the minister went ahead to appoint Patrick M Ayota to replace the complainant with a 5-year contract effective August 18.

Byarugaba sued the Attorney General and the minister who is the second respondent.

The case is to be handled by the head of the High Court Civil Division, Justice Musa Ssekaana.

In his lawsuit, Byarugaba maintains that “the decision by the minister not to endorse his reappointment was malicious, given her known bias against him.”

He also notes that Amongi has shown her bias on many occasions where she acted as accuser, prosecutor and ultimately, a judge in matters relating to his job at the fund.

Byarugaba asked court to issue orders whose effect would be to force the minister to enforce the board’s recommendation for his contract’s renewal, effective December 1, 2022.

Besides, the ex-NSSF chief wants High Court to rule that: “An order of certiorari issue, calling the Amongi's communicated by the letter dated June 30, 2023 to the chairman of the board of the Fund, which rejected the recommendation by the board for the reappointment of the applicant (Byarugaba) to the position of managing director and further purported to direct the board to commence a new process of recruitment for the said position”.

Secondly, he seeks a ruling that “an order of mandamus issue, directing Amongi to discharge her statutory duty to complete the reappointment of the applicant to the position of managing director of NSSF as recommended by the board and required by the law.”

In his affidavit in support of the suit, Byarugaba says on November 29, 2017, he was appointed NSSF MD for his first five terms. The term expired on November 30,2022.

“Even before my second contract could run its course, Amongi attempted to bring it to a premature end. By letter addressed to me, the 2nd respondent claimed that I was supposed to have automatically retired upon reaching the age of 60, without reference to the Attorney General for advice, she ordered me to cease serving as managing director.”