Court sets hearing date for suspected lesbian teacher case

Ms Lydia Mukodha ( blue scarf) with her alleged lesbian partner Martha Naigaga (red dress), at Jinja Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. PHOTO | TAUSI NAKATO 

By  Tausi Nakato

What you need to know:

  • Ms Lydia Mukodha, and her alleged lesbian partner, Ms Martha Naigaga, were arrested on March 3 after parents stormed the school following allegations that the two were promoting lesbianism.

Jinja Magistrate’s Court has set May 4 as the date on which it will hear a case in which the deputy head teacher of PMM Girls’ SS is facing charges of gross indecency and procurement of gross indecency.

Jinja Grade One Magistrate, Ms Agnes Musiime, on Thursday, set the hearing date as the two suspects appeared before the court.

Prosecution led by Ms Florence Kataike told the court that investigations into the case are complete.

“Prosecution is ready to proceed, investigations are complete; we have collected all the necessary materials and evidence to start hearing the case,” she said.

On April 4, Ms Musiime dismissed a bail application filed by Ms Mukodha through her lawyer Mr Robert Esarait on grounds that the duo will not be safe in the community.

The prosecution had also argued that once granted bail, Ms Mukodha may interfere with key witnesses.

The suspects are currently on remand at Kirinya Prison.

