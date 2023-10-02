Court sets ruling date on contested Mukono land

The Magistrate's Court in Mukono has set November 16 as the ruling date in the case in which the former Mukono land committee chairperson, Mr Jackson Twinamatsiko is accused of criminal trespass and malicious damage.

Chief magistrate Roselyn Nsenge's ruling followed the prosecution's submission that they were done with everything and ready for the outcome.

Mr Collin Ouma, the lead prosecutor said: "There is no need to determine the land owner in the matter since the complainant Wanyama is already in possession of the land. Criminal and civil proceedings can be determined concurrently."

Twinamatsiko through his lawyer Stephen Turyatunga had applied to court to halt criminal proceedings until the civil case in which he is battling with Maj. Mark Wanyama over ownership of land is heard and determined.

Background

Mr Twinamatsiko is facing charges of criminal trespass, boundary removal and malicious damage on a piece of land at Mbeya island in Mpunge sub-county in Mukono District.

Prosecution contends that on March 16, 2023, Twinamatsiko hired a group of goons who demolished Maj. Mark Wanyama's house and also cut down his eucalyptus trees

Mr Wanyama's legal officer Crispus Asiimwe from Mwesigwa Rukutana and Company Advocates, said that Maj. Wanyama bought the 25 acre piece of land from Francis Tyaba and he has all the documents proving that he is the rightful owner.

However, Mr Twinamasiko's lawyer, Turyatunga claims his client was the first to buy the said piece of land from Francis Tyaba.

He said that Tyaba later sold the same piece of land to Maj Wanyama at a high price which brought about the wrangles.