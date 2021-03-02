Court sets Thursday to dispose of Kyagulanyi petition 

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

The Supreme Court has set Thursday this week to hear former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi’s application to withdraw the presidential election petition challenging Yoweri Museveni’s victory.

The hearing date was set after the withdrawal notice was published in the Uganda Gazette yesterday as required under Section 61 of the Presidential Elections Act.

Upon the publication, the court registrar sent out hearing notices to all the parties in the petition to appear.

The parties are President Museveni, Electoral Commission, Attorney General, Lukwago & Co. Advocates, KAA Advocates and K&K Advocates.

“Take notice that the hearing of this application has been fixed for March 4, 2021 at 9:30am. If no appearance is made by yourself, your pleader or by someone by law authorised to act for you, the hearing will proceed in your absence,” the hearing notice reads in part.

About a week ago, Mr Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, a runner up in the January 14 General Election, announced that he was withdrawing his petition.

He said the justices of the court were biased against him and he would not receive justice.

Mr Kyagulanyi said the court rejected his request to amend his petition and also file additional evidence to strengthen his case. He also said arrest of key witnesses had jeopardised his preparedness and ability to gather sufficient evidence to support the petition.

The musician-turned politician said he was instead taking his case to the court of public opinion. He, however, did not elaborate what this meant.

Mayambala application

In a related development, the Judiciary yesterday said they had not received an application by former presidential candidate Willy Mayambala, who is seeking to inherit Mr Kyagulanyi’s petition.

Last week, Mr Mayambala wrote to the Supreme Court expressing interest in inheriting the petition.

The ex-presidential candidate, who received the least votes cast, also sought direction of the court on what steps he should take.

Last Friday, the court wrote back to Mr Mayambala advising him to hire a lawyer who will guide him.

“…..Basing on the above, you are hereby advised to seek services of a lawyer with a view of filing a formal application,” the court registrar wrote.