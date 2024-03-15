Court sets trial date in shs1.2b case against Bugiri officials

Court has set the trial date in which 10 Bugiri District officials accused of causing a financial loss of over Shs1.2 billion that was meant for the teachers for June 24, 2024.

The Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate, Joan Aciro, on Thursday set the date after granting bail to the 10 suspects on condition of paying Shs5 million cash and a bond of Shs300 million not cash to their sureties.

The group that was on Tuesday remanded to Luzira prison after taking plea and denying all the charges of causing financial loss and abetment had appeared for the hearing of the state’s submission to their bail application.

“Each accused having presented sureties who are substantial each accused is granted bail though court will dispense with the condition prayed for by the prosecution that each deposit their passport as it appears that almost all of them do not have and yet bail conditions should cut across the board unless explainable,” Ms Aciro held.

“But in case the prosecution comes up one day with proof that actually they have simply ignored to disclose the fact that they have travel documents, the bail terms or conditions can always be revised. So bail is granted to all the accused persons on the following conditions, that is each accused person will make a cash deposit of Shs5 million while Sureties bonded Shs300m not cash,” she added.

The trial chief magistrate further held that the court will have a first preliminary hearing on May 2 at the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala before setting off for full trial on June 24 and 28 at the Chief Magistrate’s court in Bugiri.

The court’s decision to have the matter held in Bugiri was prompted by the Inspectorate of Government’s request Ms Sylvia Nabirye that investigations are complete with 89 out of the 92 witnesses based in Bugiri.

The 10 include; Mr Ezaruku Kazimiro 59, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Madi-Okollo district, Mr Mustapher Nyende , 59, chief finance officer, Mr Abdallah Waiswa, 52, senior accountant, Ms Minsa Atoire 51, senior accounts assistant, Mr Fred Bazibu, 31, assistant accountant, Mr Henry Kabulo, 58, district education officer, Mr Haruna Kamba, 50, Deputy CAO Bugiri District.

Others are; Mr Paul Moses Isiko, 56, district production officer, Mr Fred Ikaaba, 54, district engineer and Mr Muhamed Kyondha, 49, district planner.

According to the charge sheet in the first count of causing financial loss, prosecution states that Mr Kazimiro, Mr Nyende and Mr Waiswa between March 2019 and December 2022 in Bugiri District Local Government being employed as CAO, chief finance officer and senior accountant respectively, irregularly initiated, validated and approved payment of fictitious salary arrears amounting to Shs 552.1m to various employees of Bugiri District Local Government knowing or having reason to believe that their actions would cause financial loss to the government .

Prosecution further states in count two that Mr Kazimiro, Mr Nyende and Ms Atoire between March 2019 and December 2022 being employed as CAO, chief finance officer and senior assistant accountant caused a financial loss of Shs524.6m.

It is further alleged in count three that Mr Kazimiro, Mr Nyende and Mr Bazibu between March 2019 and December 2022 caused a financial loss of Shs185.8m.

In the fourth count the prosecution states Mr Kabulo, Mr Kamba, Mr Isiko, Mr Ikaaba and Mr Kyondha being employed as district education officer , deputy CAO, district production officer, district engineer and district planner separately face a charge of abetting when they respectively, knowingly abetted the irregular payment of fictitious salary arrears amounting Shs1.2b.