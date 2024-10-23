Court stays corruption trial of ex-PS Ssali, three MPs

The High Court in Kampala has temporarily halted the trial of former PS in the Ministry of Trade, Geraldine Ssali, three MPs, a lawyer and a ministry official accused of corruption after one of the suspects (an MP) filed an application accusing security operatives of human rights abuse.

The other five are; three MPs Michael Mawanda (Igara East), Ignatius Mudimi Wamakuyu (Elgon County), Paul Akamba (Busiki County), lawyer Julius Taitankoko Kirya and Leonard Kavundira, the principal cooperative officer from the Ministry of Trade.

The trial judge, Jane Kajuga Akuo was prompted to temporarily stop the trial after Mr Akamba filed an application of violation of his human rights against the attorney general(AG) which court said must first be heard and determined before the main case goes on.

“The file came to my knowledge this morning. It is clear the DPP’s office has been ambushed by this application. Nevertheless the law is very clear, the trial judge is supposed to first determine the application. I have no option but to stay the trial. The trial is halted with immediate effect,” Justice Kajunga ruled before adjourning the case to November 25 for mention.

The six who are accused of abuse of office, causing financial loss and conspiracy and were recently granted bail.

According to the charge sheet, prosecution alleges that Ms Ssali during the financial year 2021/ 2022 and 2022/ 2023 while employed as a permanent Secretary and assigned the role of an accounting officer in the Ministry of Trade, Industry and co-operatives, irregularly introduced Buyaka Growers co-operative society LTd among the co-operatives to be compensated by government for the war loss yet the same had not been listed for a supplementary budget of August 2021.

It is further alleged that Ms Ssali in performance of her duties, made irregular payments of over Shs3, 868, 714, 611 billion to Kirya and company advocates; a law firm belonging to her co-accused Taitankonko under the guise of compensating war victims of Buyaka Growers co-operatives- Well knowing that her actions would cause government a Financial loss because the said payment was in contravention of the Treasury instructions of 2017.