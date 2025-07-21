Court stops minister’s move to revoke Kabaka land title

The High Court in Kampala has issued a temporary injunction halting directives by State Minister for Lands, Mr Sam Mayanja, which sought to cancel Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi’s land title on Plot 5 Kaazi, a prime 350-acre lakeside property.

Justice Bonny Isaac Teko in his July 18 ruling, held that given the sensitivity of the land question in Uganda and Buganda, it would be foolhardy to sit back and hope that the storm caused will subside on its own. “A temporary injunction doth issue restraining the respondents, their agents, servants, employees, assignees or anyone else claiming or deriving authority from the Respondents from implementing the impugned directives of the 1st Respondent issued on March 10 about Block 273, Plot 5 Land at Kaazi until delivery of the ruling in Judicial Review Application MC No 175 of 2025,” Justice Teko ruled.





The ruling arose out of an application filed by Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, and the Buganda Land Board (BLB), an entity of the Buganda Kingdom that is in charge of the kingdom’s land use and protection. Core to the Kabaka’s plea to the court was that on March 6, Minister Mayanja visited the land in question and made a series of public pronouncements in regard to ownership and occupancy of the property and proceeded to follow it up on March 10 with 16 written directives to various government organs and agencies to execute certain actions in respect thereof.

Some of the directives that the minister issued included: the commissioner of Land Registration to cancel the Kabaka’s proprietary of property on Block 273 Plot 5, a directive to the Uganda Registration Services Bureau to deregister the BLB and the Uganda Land Fund, and a directive to the Resident District Commissioner Wakiso and the Deputy RDC Makindye Saabagabo to immediately remove the armed private militia camped at Kaazi Land and put in place appropriate security measures provided by law.





The directives by the minister didn’t go down well with Mengo, who argued that unless urgent action is taken to stop their implementation, they might suffer irreparable loss that may not be atoned for by any amount of financial compensation. ‘…the applicants (Kabaka and the BLB) submitted that this land is not merely ordinary commercial property, it forms part of the official mailo estate of Buganda as a kingdom, which was constitutionally reinstituted in 1993 through a statute,” the court documents read in part The documents add: “The applicant argued that the suit land holds deep customary historical and political significance for the Buganda people and losing control over such land would cause harm that monetary compensation cannot remedy, as its cultural identity is inherently intangible and cannot be quantified.” In his ruling, the judge held that the directives issued by the minister, who is a public official automatically raises legitimate triable issues of such a serious nature which must be quickly handled by a court.

He continued: “The second example is, if the 2nd applicant (BLB) the operational arm of the Buganda Kingdom was deregistered as directed by the minister, it would likely create such social and economic turmoil in Buganda as the 2nd Applicant has issued a great number of leases and if it was to be deregistered a myriad of legal issues and claims would emerge.

The legal fallout would most likely be so disastrous. The deregistration threat, therefore, raises serious triable legal issues.” Speaking after the ruling, Buganda’s Lands and Housing Minister, Mr David Mpanga, welcomed the court decision, warning that the kingdom will no longer tolerate illegal interference by officials seeking to undermine its land rights under the laws of the country. “These actions by Minister Mayanja are unlawful, and we shall continue to defend the Kabaka’s land through the courts,” Mr Mpanga said.





Observation.

The directives touched on sensitive matters of land and ownership of land. The directives, if implemented, would have far-reaching legal and constitutional implications, going as far as the 1900 Buganda Agreement or 1939 when Kabaka Daudi Chwa II died. The directives touch the eyeball of the current Kabaka and the Buganda Kingdom’s economic mainstay--land– Justice Bonny Isaac Teko.