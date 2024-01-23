Court stops US record company from interfering with Bruno K’s songs

Court has issued an interim order stopping a record company based in the United States of America from interfering with Ugandan artist Bruno Kiggundu alias Bruno K’s songs.

On November 24, 2022, Kiggundu sued Black Market Records Entertainment – SMC LTD together with Cedric Singleton Lychern and Kisame Shadrack Shagaf claiming that they had made false copyright complaints against him in bad faith to YouTube, a video sharing platform, which led the platform to strike down his songs and disable his channel.

While issuing the interim order, Commercial Division of the High Court Justice Patricia Mutesi reasoned that there is a real likelihood that this conduct of raising copyright claims against Kiggundu’s songs will continue and that more of his works will be struck down from YouTube and other music streaming platforms even before the disposal of the substantive application for a temporary injunction.

“In any case, since the ownership of copyright in the applicant’s (Kiggundu) songs is still in issue in the main suit, the interests of justice would be best served if the respondents allow this court to first conclusively determine this ownership through a full trial before making further claims to third party music streaming platforms to the detriment of due process and fair hearing,” Justice Mutesi ruled.

“An interim order is hereby issued restraining the respondents, their agents and/or anyone deriving authority under them from directly or indirectly making any copyright ownership claims in respect of any of the applicant’s songs to any media institution or music streaming platform until the hearing and determination of the application for a temporary injunction,” she ordered.

Court records indicate that the first respondent (record company) did not file an affidavit opposing the application- not even a rejoinder in the main suit.

The second and third respondents (Lychern and Shagaf) -in their affidavits- denied any responsibility for the impugned copyright claims and maintained that Kiggundu did not have any cause of action against them.

Still on Tuesday, court adjourned the case to March 5, 2024 for hearing of the application for injunction.

Back ground

According to court documents, Kiggundu signed a one-year exclusive recording artist agreement with Black Market Records LLC on May 12, 2020 and was represented in the transaction by Lychern and Shagaf.

Under the agreement, the US-firm was to finance the recording and production of Kiggundu’s songs in exchange for exclusive copyright in the songs.