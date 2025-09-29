Court summons broker over forging lawyer’s certificate

Entebbe Magistrate’s Court has summoned a land broker, Mr Muhammad Kamoga, to answer multiple charges of fraud regarding forgery of a lawyer’s practising certificate.

Grade One Magistrate Edgar Tusiime Tebeyita issued criminal summons against Mr Kamoga, requiring him to appear today.

“You are hereby commanded by the Uganda government to appear in this court on the 29th day of September 2025at 9am or soon thereafter as the case can be heard herein, fail not,” reads the September 24 court document. The court said the summons was issued on the application of the Director of Public Prosecutions (prosecutor).

Mr Kamoga of the defunct M/s Kamoga Property Consultants is also expected to plead to several criminal charges regarding forgery of a lawyer, Lorna Nkamwesiga’s signature, and a stamp.

It is alleged that in 2021, at the Wakiso District Lands Office, Mr Kamoga, with the intent to deceive, forged a practising certificate for advocates dated February 25, 2020, purporting it to have been issued to advocate Nkamwesiga whereas it was not. The state contends that Mr Kamoga had purported that the said practising certificate was also signed and stamped by advocate Nkamwesiga, whereas it was not.

Prosecution alleges that on May 7, 2021, at Wakiso Lands office, Mr Kamoga, with intent to deceive, forged a transfer form dated May 7, 2021, in respect to land in Busiro on Block 425 purporting to have been signed by Advocate Nkamwesiga as a witness, whereas not.

It is alleged that Mr Kamoga forged transfer forms for more than 200 acres of land purporting them to have been signed and stamped by Advocate Nkamwesiga as a witness, whereas they were not.

Mr Kamoga is facing multiple charges of forgery, obtaining registration by false pretences, uttering false documents, unlawful eviction, and malicious damage to property regarding the fraudulent acquisition of a 200-acre plot of land at Garuga-Bukaaya in Entebbe, Wakiso District. The court summons came hardly two weeks after the accused land broker failed to turn up to court after his lawyer’s reported ill-health. On July 15, the Supreme Court dismissed an application in which the land broker had sought to stop the prosecution, citing a pending appeal.

