Court summons Bujjingo, new lover

Pastor Aloysious Bujjingo of House of Prayer Ministries International is accused of having a customary marriage with his new lover, Ms Suzan Makula Nantaba, yet he is still married to his first wife, Ms Teddy Naluswa Bujjingo.

By  Anthony Wesaka

Entebbe Chief Magistrate’s Court has summoned Pastor Aloysious Bujjingo of House of Prayer Ministries International to answer to charges of allegedly getting into a second marriage illegally.
