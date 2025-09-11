Court summons MP John Musila over Nandutu iron sheets case

The Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala has issued a witness summons against the Bubulo East Member of Parliament, John Musila, to testify on behalf of former State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Agnes Nandutu, in relation to the diversion of 2,000 iron sheets that were meant for underprivileged communities in Karamoja.

The summons, issued by the Acting Principal Judge, Lady Justice Jane Okuo Kajuga, came after defence counsels John Nalera and Evans Ochienge told the court that Musila is one of their key witnesses to testify for Nandutu.

"My lord, we wish to update the court, we took out two witness summons. One witness has indicated he is sick and needs about two weeks to recover, while the other just responded, and we did not get enough time to prepare," Mr Ochienge told the court.

The development forced the court to adjourn proceedings and direct that the remaining witnesses to appear on October 6 without fail.

Earlier, the defence presented its fourth witness, Francis Lowoth Okori, 65, a former Assistant Commissioner in charge of Karamoja Programs at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM). Okori, who also served as National Coordinator of the Drylands Project, recounted a strained relationship between the accused and her senior, Minister Mary Goretti Kitutu.

"I headed the technical team in charge of Karamoja Affairs after the 2021 general elections. The President appointed two ministers, Ms Kitutu as senior minister and Ms Nandutu as state minister, and we began operations in June 2021," Okori told the court.

He said the relationship between the two ministers was strained, with Kitutu allegedly sidelining her junior.

"At one time, money given to Ms Nandutu to travel to Amudat and Nakapiripirit for field work was recalled after Ms Kitutu barred her from carrying out such assignments," he testified. Okori added that the budgeting process for Karamoja was handled strictly by the technical team and presented to Parliament through the Permanent Secretary, leaving little room for ministerial interference.

"As far as I know, Ms Nandutu did not attend the budgeting sessions. All instructions on requisitions came from the senior minister. I later learned that 2,000 iron sheets had been given to Ms Nandutu, who told me it was meant to be distributed to landslide victims in Bududa," he said.

During cross-examination, Okori said he left office in March 2023 and had never been interviewed by investigators regarding the case. The court also heard from Peter Amandoyi, 56, a programs officer at the OPM, who testified that his work was limited to mobilisation and monitoring activities in Karamoja and that he knew nothing about iron sheets.

"I am in court because I received a letter summoning me to testify. My assignments included recovering illegal guns, monitoring education infrastructure, and mobilising agriculture. Bududa, however, does not fall under Karamoja Affairs," he stated.

Another witness, Apollo Milton Kamoti, 63, LC5 Chairperson of Bududa District, confirmed that landslides in 2022 left many families homeless. He said Ms Nandutu informed district leaders that iron sheets were available at the OPM for disaster victims.

"We did a formal request through the Chief Administrative Officer in October 2022, but the iron sheets were never delivered. I know Ms Nandutu as our MP and as someone who stood with her people during the landslides," he testified.

Ms Nandutu faces charges of dealing with government property in connection with the alleged diversion of iron sheets meant for vulnerable communities in Karamoja. She denies the allegations, insisting the materials were used to support disaster victims in her constituency.



