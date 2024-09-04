Court summons MP Ssemujju, Nyanjura

Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court has issued criminal summons against Kira Municipality Member of Parliament and Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura.

The presiding Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayiizi’s decision was prompted by the state’s submission after Mr Ibrahim Ssemujja Nganda and Ms Doreen Nyanjura failed to appear in court on September 4 for mention of their case of allegedly being a common nuisance.

“Criminal summons are hereby issued against Ibrahim Ssemujja Nganda and Doreen Nyanjura requiring them to appear in court on October 2, 2024,” Mr Kayiizi said before adjourning the case.

Mr Ssemujja and Ms Nyanjura who are on bail face a charge of common nuisance contrary to section 148(1) of the Penal Code Act together with twelve others.

The others are; Nicholas Kamara (MP Kabale Municipality), Harold Kaija (Secretary General at FDC), Wahab Musinguzi (lawyer), Eric Wasswa Kawesa (legal assistant) Phionah Kabayiza (businesswoman), Zalikah Mutesi (businesswoman), Gilbert Nayebare (hawker), Innocent Turyahikayo Ngabo (sales agent for Zuku) Beston Mutambi (student), Roland Kaginda Mugume, Faridah Nangozi and I.T Ikamateneti, farmer.

According to the charge sheet, the group and others still at large on August 5, 2024 at Katonga road in the Kampala Central, Kampala District did an act not authorized by law wit being rowdy and blocking walkways which obstructed and inconvenienced the public in the exercise of their common right, there concluded to be common nuisance.

The group was on August 5, arrested by the police as they attempted to march to the Kenyan High Commission in Kampala to present their petition challenging the alleged unfair treatment and arrest of 36 colleagues in Kenya.

The group had started marching from their offices on Katonga Road carrying banners with portraits of the 36 party officials who are facing terrorism charges before the chief magistrate’s court at Nakawa where they appeared for mention of their case as they await to be committed to the High Court that has jurisdiction to hear their matter.