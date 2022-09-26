Court summons Wanyoto over wrangle with step-daughter 

The Family Division of the High Court in Kampala has summoned the chairperson of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Women’s League, Ms Lydia Wanyoto, to file her defence in response to a law suit filed against her by her step-daughter, who accuses her of denying her access to her late father’s graveyard.

According to the summons dated September 20, Ms Wanyoto has been given 15 days to file her defence before the hearing can commence.

On Monday last week, Florence Wanyenze Mutende, aged 11, through her friend, Ms Jackline Nabulo, sued Ms Wanyoto, claiming she applied and got letters of administration to run the estate of her late father, James Shinyabulo Mutende, but the step mother has allegedly not taken care of her, including denying her access to the graveyard.

“Whereas the above named plaintiff (step-daughter) has instituted a suit against you upon the claim, the particulars of which are set out in the copy of the plaint here attached to, you are hereby required to file a written statement of defence to the said suit within 15 days from the date of service of summons on you,” reads in part the court summons.

The step daughter in her law suit contends that ever since the death of her father on October 3, 2015, and subsequent burial on October 10, Ms Wanyoto has continuously blocked her and other close relatives of her late father from freely accessing the grave to conduct prayers, and perform other cultural and social functions to obtain relief from grief.

This, she says, is in violation of their rights. “Unless restrained by this court, the defendant (Ms Wanyoto) has threatened to continue the conduct hereby complained of, to the detriment of the minor plaintiff,” the documents add. Mutende was serving as the State Minister for Industry at the time of his death.

Further, Ms Wanyoto’s step-daughter accuses her of ignoring her welfare and using it for her own benefit and her biological children.