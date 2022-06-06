Court takes trial of inmates to prison

The Chief Magistrate Court in Luweero District has tentatively scheduled court sessions at Butuntumula Central Prison to try inmates.

This follows a fatal motor accident last month that claimed five inmates from the same prison and injured several others, including prison warders.

The vehicle was transporting 54 prisoners and 12 prison staff.

Mr Samuel Munobe, the Luweero Chief Magistrate, said the planned court sessions are an emergency plan.

“The prison facility was left without a sound transport means to ensure the inmates get to the court premises. The Luweero chain link community (DCC) convened an emergency meeting shortly after the accident and deemed it necessary to schedule the court sessions at the Butuntumula Central Prison. This is a temporary measure,” Mr Munobe said on Saturday.

Records at Luweero Chief Magistrate Court reveal that an average of 20 prisoners from Butuntumula prison are booked for their respective case mention and hearing on a daily basis.

Sources that attended the community meeting at Butuntumula Prison revealed that members included staff from Uganda Prisons, the Police force and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

“A big number of the prison warders got involved in the unfortunate accident and many were still traumatised.