Court to determine fate of Chapter Four on March 18

Mr Nicholas Opiyo, the head of Chapter Four, a civil rights group (2nd left , at Nakawa court in Kampala after his arrest last year. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  ANTHONY WESAKA

What you need to know:

  • The case arose in October last year when Chapter Four sued the NGO Bureau, challenging its decision contained in an August 18 letter, accusing it of operating in “non-compliance” with the law.

Kampala High Court has set March 18 to deliver a ruling that will determine whether or not government lawfully closed the operations of Chapter Four, a civil society organisation.

