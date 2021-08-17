Court to hear Wanyoto’s election petition next week

By Monitor Team More by this Author

Ms Lydia Wanyoto, a former candidate for the Mbale City woman MP seat, has filed an election amendment petition, seeking court to declare her as the winner.

Ms Wanyoto, who also doubles as the chairperson of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Women League, had earlier sought court to nullify the election of her rival, Ms Connie Galiwango, and call for re-election.

However, Ms Wanyoto in her amendment petition filed before Justice Andrew Byabashaija on Monday, wants the court to nullify the election and instead declare her as the winner of the January 14 parliamentary elections.

Ms Wanyoto, who contested on the NRM ticket, lost to Ms Galiwango, an Independent candidate.

Mr Eddie Nagulo, one of Ms Wanyoto’s lawyers, said the amendment seeks nullification of results of specific polling stations where cases of intimidation, alteration of results and violence occurred.

“We have picked out those specific polling stations and we want the court to nullify the results,” he said.

Mr Nagulo added that the electoral process was marred by widespread voting fraud allegedly orchestrated by Ms Galiwango and her agents.

Ms Galiwango garnered 40,729 (53.28 per cent) votes while Ms Wanyoto got 25,276 (33.06 per cent) votes.

Mr Medard Lubega Ssegona, Ms Galiwango’s lawyer confirmed that the court had agreed to hear the amendment petition next Monday.

Mbale High Court has 31 election petitions, the highest in the country and six judges have been allocated to hear the cases.

In Masaka District, the hearing of the election petitions was delayed at Masaka High Court due to roadworks on Broadway Road.

CICO, a Chinese company, is constructing Nyendo Masaka road (Broadway Road) on which the High Court is located.

Court officials were surprised to find a huge trench dug at the entrance of the court to pave way for the construction of drainage channel. Accessing court premises was nearly impossible.

It took the intervention of Masaka Chief Magistrate Charles Yeteise, who called one of the officials at CICO, to ask them to work on the trench so that judges and other clients of court could access the building.

Masaka High Court is supposed to handle seven election petitions; including that of Masaka City mayorship where the loser, Mr Willis Mbababazi Bamwesigye, dragged the victor, Ms Florence Namayanja, and Electoral Commission to court challenge the final result.

The same court will also handle a case from Kyotera where a voter named Fred Busulwa is challenging the election of Patrick Kintu Kisekulo, the district chairperson.

In Soroti District, petitions were pushed to tomorrow for hearing. Judges Jane Okou and Anna Bitature will be handling cases from Teso and Karamoja sub-regions at Soroti High Court.

Judiciary spokesperson Jameson Karemani said the judges were going through the petition files and that the election petition hearing would start tomorrow.

The cases coming up for hearing are Solomon Lokeris versus Emmanuel Komol, Solomon Ossiya Alemu versus Joseph Andrew, Anna Grace Ameco and others verus Jonathan Ebwalu, David Abala versus Juliet Lodou, Herbert Edmund Ariko versus Moses Okia Attan, Paul Oloo versus John Baptist Lokii, Johnny Ariko De West versus Yuventine Omara, Wilson Okiror Oceger versus Electoral Commission and others, and James Michael Anguria Mandoko versus Electoral Commission and others.

In Fort Portal, the High Court yesterday commenced the hearing of the petitions.

The assistant court registrar, Mr Dawa Francis Matenga, said the cause list has 13 cases, which have been allocated to three Judges.

The judges are Justice Jesse Byaruhanga, Victorious Katamba and Jeanne Rwakakooko.

By Malik Fahad Jjingo, Yahudu Kitunzi, Simon Peter Emwamu, Alex Ashaba & Logino Muhindo