Court to rule on 12-year Naro, Akright projects multibillion land row

The High Court in Kampala is this Friday expected to pass its judgment that will determine the ownership of a multibillion land at Senge, Wakiso District, a decision expected to end a 12-year legal battle if no appeal is lodged thereafter.

The 130-acre prime piece is being fought over by the National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro), and a real estate developer Akright Project.

The family of Lukumbi Sekaiba is also claiming ownership of the said prime land.

Principal Judge, Flavian Zeija, set the judgment date for this Friday during the court's last session held in July this year upon visiting the contested land to see for himself what was really on the ground legally known as visiting locus.

The case was filed by Naro, claiming ownership having inherited the contested land in question from the Uganda Land Commission with a lease of 99 years.

The Uganda Land Commission claimed to have inherited it from the governor.

But Akright Projects alongside its sister company Urban Utility Consults, contend that they are the rightful owners having purchased 130 acres out of the 135 acres from the Yofesi Walusimbi family, the registered proprietor.

Prior, the Walusimbi family had given a lease of the same land to the Uganda Land Commission, which lease was later cancelled allegedly over nonpayment of ground rent.

Court records show that Akright projects has been on the land since 2012 and had developed several housing projects on it coupled with selling off some to its clients.

They had also embarked on physical planning, subdivisions with over 664 plots, survey, and constructed road network coupled with extending water to the site.