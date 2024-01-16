Court to rule on alleged Jinja lesbian head teacher case

Jinja Magistrate’s Court has set February 29 as the date to decide whether the former deputy head teacher of PMM Girls’ School in Jinja City has a case to answer in relation to gross indecency and procurement of gross indecency.

Ex-school boss Lydia Mukodha is charged with her alleged lesbian partner Martha Naiga, with whom she was arrested on March 3, 2023 after parents stormed the school following claims widely shared on social media that the two were promoting lesbianism at the institution.

The duo was granted bail on May 6, 2023, after staying on remand for over 6o days.

However, as part of her bail terms, Mukodha was barred from accessing her former workplace on grounds that she might interfere with investigations.

But during a Tuesday court session, Grade One Magistrate Anxious Atumanya said: “The defence should file its final submission by January 31. I will give the State one week to respond, that is by February 9, and make a ruling on February 29.”

Atumanya told defence lawyer Robert Esarait and Jinja Resident State Attorney Moses Atoe to make their final submissions based on witness presentations.

The state’s key witnesses include the chairperson of Jrop Cell, Walukuba Ward in Jinja Southern Division, Joseph Batenga, where the alleged lesbian couple was staying.

In 2023, Uganda adopted a tough legislation that carries extreme penalties for same-sex offenders.

The law, described by Human Rights crusaders and the West as “one of the harshest”, seeks life imprisonment upon conviction for gay sex and “recruitment, promotion and funding of same sex activities”.