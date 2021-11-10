Court to rule on who pays costs in Crane Bank case

Uganda’s central bank took over over management of Crane Bank due to a financial crisis that has left the lender without adequate capital. FILE PHOTO 

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • This follows submissions by Mr Ruparelia’s lawyers led by Peter Kabatsi yesterday, asking the justices of the Supreme Court to order Bank of Uganda (BoU) to pay costs to his client.

The Supreme Court has said it will at a later date rule on who between Bank of Uganda (BoU) and Crane Bank in receivership pays the legal costs to businessman Sudhir Ruparelia in the multibillion commercial dispute.

