Court trims powers of FIA on freezing bank accounts

The High Court in Kampala has ruled that the Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA) has no powers to order the freezing of bank accounts of organisations suspected to be involved in terrorism financing.

In November 2020, the FIA instructed banks to freeze all accounts belonging to two non-governmental organisations, Uganda Women’s Network and the Uganda National NGO Forum.

FIA indicated that it had received intelligence reports from national security agencies that the duo organisations funded terrorism-related activities.

But Justice Esta Nambayo in her September 7 ruling held that it was irregular for FIA to freeze the bank accounts of the NGOs on mere suspicion that they financed terrorism activities.

“In this case, therefore, I would find that the 1st respondent (FIA) committed an error of the law when it exercised its mandate of freezing the applicants’ accounts without evidence leading to its satisfaction that the applicants were financing terrorist activities; and as such, its actions were illegal, ultra vires and irregular,” Justice Nambayo ruled.

“It is hereby declared that the decision by the 1st respondent (FIA) directing the applicants’ bankers to freeze, restrict or halt all withdraws or debits from the applicants’ bank accounts was without reasonable suspicion to warrant an investigation into the allegations of terrorism financing,” she added.

Court also ordered FIA to foot all the legal costs that the NGOs spent on the matter. This was because the FIA did not produce any evidence that it claimed to have relied on to freeze the bank accounts.

The court in its ruling emphasised that there must be a “proper basis” or “reasonable suspicion” before the FIA orders the freezing of bank accounts and that the FIA must be in a position to present that information or circumstances to court, if called upon, for court to see that there was genuine cause for its actions.

Appeal

Mr Sydney Asubo, the executive director of the FIA, said: “We are dissatisfied with certain parts of the judgment and we have filed an appeal at the top court [Court of Appeal].”

Chapter Four Uganda welcomed the court decision.

“The ruling establishes an important precedent which clarifies the law in regard to the powers of the FIA and other government agencies to order for the freezing or restricting of financial transactions or properties of individuals in Uganda in matters relating to terrorism financing. We hope that the Court of Appeal will uphold the decision,” the NGO indicated in a statement.



Background

Section 17A of the Anti-Terrorism (amendment) Act, 2015, permits the FIA to cause the freezing of bank accounts where it is satisfied that the funds are or the property is intended for terror activities.

However, the non-governmental organisaions (NGOs) had argued that the FIA failed to comply with the aforementioned provision and acted outside the powers given to it by legislation.